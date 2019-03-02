Arizonan supports Skippy Mesirow

Having owned a business and having been a president of the chamber of commerce, both of which were in a community that is far more seasonal than Aspen, reminds me just how real these issues are. I feel that Skippy Mesirow has the right approach and he has a long road with plenty of work to do to make it happen. I also feel that Skippy is the guy that can make things happen.

Go, Skippy! Tell me where to sign.

Diane Botica

Scottsdale, Arizona