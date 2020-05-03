Are we immune? Stay tuned
I applaud Drs. King and Allen for making community testing available. However, at a cost of $350, how many ski instructors, waiters, grocery clerks and first responders have managed to come up with this fee? Were these tests performed in January and February when patients were presenting severe respiratory flu like symptoms? I think the data is skewed and narrow from a population standpoint.
What if the community was exposed to COVID-19 much earlier than stated and the reason for such low infection rates in Pitkin County is due to “herd immunity”?
If this influx of unregulated, unobserving visitors produces a spike in new cases, I will stand corrected. We will know in a few weeks. Open ‘er up!
Howard Moglewer
Aspen
