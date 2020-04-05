Are liberals behind coronavirus threat?

I’m still waiting for a leading medical authority to substantiate the imperative of the Draconian measures imposed on us to by our state and local governments to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

By means of comparison, according to our nation’s leading health authority, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, in 2009 the H1N1 pandemic infected 60,800,000 Americans, causing 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,400 deaths. Here’s a link to the CDC’s website for our fact checkers and for anyone who would wish to research further: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html.

By this H1N1 measure of comparison, the coronavirus would appear to be a relatively minor threat, and certainly would not be cause for any kind of national emergency. We didn’t shut down our economy in 2009.

This over-hyped and exaggerated threat is hideously misguided. And potentially worse, I suspect it may be a desperate attempt by liberals to end Trump’s triumphs by any means necessary in order to restore their power. Let freedom reign.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village