Apply science to your everyday life

Kudos to the Aspen Science Center for their ad in The Aspen Times with the slogan “Science. Now more than ever.”

Whether the issue is this new coronavirus or the human-caused climate crisis, ignorance or denial isn’t helpful. If you aren’t commuting to work or vacationing in Moab, you can make your infernal combustion engine vehicle last until you can get an EV. On both of these issues we are all in this together.

Tom Mooney

Aspen