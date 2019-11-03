APCHA comforts the comfortable

Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority evicts artists who may not have worked the required number of hours, and nurses who omit their Social Security income on their applications. But if you steal 7,500 pairs of skis and sell them for $2.2 million, you still qualify for affordable housing? How can someone in affordable housing own a plane and a boat, two of the biggest luxury items out there, and still qualify for APCHA housing?

Jeff Limongelli

Snowmass Village