Another wave of the same history
It is with a feeling of déjà vu that I read letters to the editor bemoaning the swift erosion of regard for Aspen’s locals and the community’s health standards. I’m compelled to remind residents that many people in our past have experienced an identical disrespect and terrorism.
In America over the last 500 years, there have been over 90 major epidemics introduced by white colonists to the indigenous populations. COVID-19 echoes the disorder and awfulness of epidemics like small pox and measles.
Like Aspen’s modern day friendly residents, bygone indigenous people similarly hoped to welcome respectful visitors to America’s natural splendors. Many of the first contact Europeans were indeed respectful and some acted as honorable human beings. Over time, however, scores of ignorant irresponsible white settlers came and distributed biological violence. To quote Yogi Barra, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
Ross Douglass
Basalt
