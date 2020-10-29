Another term for Kathy Chandler Henry

I urge voters in Eagle County to re-elect Kathy Chandler Henry for Eagle County commissioner. Kathy doesn’t need a road map to find this side of her district and has always been willing to meet for a cup of coffee to discuss important issues that matter to the people over on this side of the county.

Unlike former Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan and current Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, who sold the vast majority of their constituents out, Jeanne stood up to greed-head developer Ace Lane and voted against the unwanted massive Tree Farm project that will cause havoc to the already over congested midvalley. So please join me and send Kathy Chandler Henry back for another term.

Tom O’Keefe

Mid Roaring Fork Valley