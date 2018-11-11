Another option for the Pan and Fork parcel
November 11, 2018
Basalt Town Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday. The discussion includes a sketch plan application to build 28 residential units and three commercial buildings on the former Pan and Fork property.
This is land is currently owned by the Community Development Corp., a nonprofit group of investors.
The developer, Basalt River Park LLC, is asking to rezone this parcel. It wants to amend the current community-serving commercial zone district to allow this subdivision.
The Basalt Our Town survey showed that only 7 percent of the public was in favor of residents living on this parcel.
This development would be more appropriate on the former Clark's Market/Restore property.
I encourage Town Council to preserve the Pan and Fork property for a public-serving town park. Then all citizens would have the right to use and enjoy this property instead it being privatized.
Patrice K. Becker
Basalt
