Another misstep by Trump
December 1, 2017
I wonder what was going through the minds of the World War II Native American code-talkers when general spur bones Trump was talking to them the other day. Talking to them like a sixth-grade history student. All while a portrait of old hickory Andrew Jackson was behind them.
I shouldn't mention the Pocahontas part as Dumpster should not have in those circumstances. It makes you wonder, though. Were those code-talkers coding some other way to each other while the president was going on and on and on?
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
