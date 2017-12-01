Another misstep by Trump

I wonder what was going through the minds of the World War II Native American code-talkers when general spur bones Trump was talking to them the other day. Talking to them like a sixth-grade history student. All while a portrait of old hickory Andrew Jackson was behind them.

I shouldn't mention the Pocahontas part as Dumpster should not have in those circumstances. It makes you wonder, though. Were those code-talkers coding some other way to each other while the president was going on and on and on?

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village