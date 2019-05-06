Another hole in Aspen’s soul

I must apologize to Aspen as I have loved it for 50-plus years. I hired Andy Hecht at my law firm in the ‘70s after he had been released by Dwight Shellman. Those of you old enough can imagine how Dwight would feel about the Hecht greed.

Andy worked for me for a very short time, probably because he realized that we were not greedy enough. I cannot help but think that if I hadn’t given him that job, maybe he would have gone to some other place to pillage.

This latest move to take out Paradise Bakery in favor of Loro Piana is one more sad event.

Sorry, Aspen.

Ron Austin

Aspen