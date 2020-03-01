Another coronavirus concern
With the coronavirus most likely on its way to the Roaring Fork Valley, there’s something that I haven’t heard from the media. Since most of us know someone or are themselves uninsured or under-insured and cannot afford medical care, how many people will show symptoms of the virus, pass it off as a cold and avoid going to the doctor? This situation, which is unique to the U.S., will likely accelerate the speed of the outbreak in this country.
A single-payer health care system would make sure that everyone could see a doctor whenever they need to. This is another reason why “Medicare for All” would benefit all Americans.
Vote for Medicare for All.
Rick Holtz
Carbondale
