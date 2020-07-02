Annual Buddy Race needs your help this summer

The Buddy Bash and the Buddy Race are my favorite annual events, since they can’t take place this summer, the virtual options are the next best way to get involved and support! As a member of the Board of Directors of the Buddy Program, I want to encourage everyone to join us to support our important mentoring programs for youth in the Valley.

Register for the race by going to Buddyprogram.org and run or walk from wherever you are at any time between now and end of day on the Fourth of July. We will award $50 gift card prizes for the following categories: best costume, best pic of your pet participating, participate from a location the farthest from Aspen, participate in the most unique run (think mountaintops and beaches), best selfie, and best do it yourself bib.

Post and tag us on social media, or email to ali@buddyprogram.org to be eligible to win. Facebook: @buddyprogramrfv Instagram: @thebuddyprogram and use hashtags for the race: #BuddyRun2020 and #BoogiesBuddyRace

Starting Saturday, July 4, the Buddy Program will launch an online auction with amazing items that span jewelry, art and one of a kind experiences, including a ski day with Alex Ferreira. Register to bid at buddyprogram.org. Email ali@buddyprogram.org or call 970-920-2130 with any questions.

Not a runner and don’t need to buy anything? Your support in the form of a donation supports youth in our community through mentoring! Donate today at buddyprogram.org.

With gratitude,

Skye Weinglass

Aspen