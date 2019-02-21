Ann Mullins for Aspen mayor

Please join me in electing this admirable woman to be Aspen's next mayor. To reinforce views expressed in recent letters of support — Ann is intelligent, thoughtful, compassionate. She is embedded in the history of the town, familiar with the workings of city government, has personal business acumen, is environmentally concerned. Check out annforaspen.com for detailed background and City Council voting records. I'm confident you will agree with my choice — Ann Mullins for mayor.

Jane Click

Aspen