And they call it the tolerant left

My politics are obvious to my neighbors from signs on our property (between thefts by progressives). All the signs came down after Election Day.

But one neighbor walking by heard me cleaning out the shed and couldn’t resist yelling at me, “You lost, a–hole.” I wonder which party she supports.

By the way, I haven’t seen any communication from local Democrat leaders decrying rude behavior. Maybe because they engage in it themselves.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen