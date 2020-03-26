An unseemly eviction from Pitkin County

Our family has been coming to Aspen/Snowmass since 1982 and been fortunate to have owned a home in Snowmass Village since 1986. We have celebrated weddings, birthdays and holidays here and held memorials in this lovely valley. We participate and support local events from the Saturday Market and the Fourth of July Parade to the Trashmasters for Locals, as well as such marquee events as the Aspen Music Festival, Aspen Institute and the Rotary’s Snowmass Wine Festival.

We treasure our friendships with our local friends and support local businesses. It was with dismay that we learned that Jon Peacock (and unnamed county officials) are “asking non-resident homeowners to return to their primary place of residence and self-quarantine once they’re home.”

This attempted eviction of those of us who pay the same local property taxes that the full-time residents do, yet don’t use many of the services provided such as schools and do not have the opportunity to vote in local elections, is inappropriate and unseemly for Pitkin County. Shame on you, Jon Peacock, and unnamed county officials.

John Orton

Houston