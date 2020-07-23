An unfair wage gap between teachers, other professionals

On July 21, Lorrie Winnerman demanded that teachers “do their job” amidst the growing COVID pandemic (“Teachers can fulfill their duties, too,” letters, The Aspen Times.

I’d like Lorrie to recall, as she looks down over the valley from her $8.1 million compound in Aspen, that the wage gap between teachers and other similarly educated professionals is the largest it’s ever been, particularly in Colorado. I have a master’s degree and make 37.5% less than the average American with the same level of education, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

You want us to continue protecting children from disease and abuse, guiding them through an ever-changing social atmosphere, and helping them learn the thousands of skills necessary for them to thrive in today’s world? Then pay us fairly.

Ali Naaseh-Shahry

Basalt Elementary School