An unfair criticism

I was saddened and surprised to see Mr. Matt Zubrod’s letter to the editor explaining that a pint of Ben & Jerry’s he attempted to purchase at our store — Woody Creek Station Phillips 66 under Aspen Village — was priced at $10.

Mr. Zubrod, after asking our cashier (who clearly does not set the prices) about this, wrote in these pages that we are “price gouging.” This was clearly a computer error or coding error of some kind. Woody Creek Station has not raised a single price as a result of what our community is going through, nor would we ever. In fact, our gas prices (as always) are the least expensive in the valley until one gets to Glenwood, and often we’re less expensive than even those stations.

Throughout this crisis we have lowered our gas prices again and again and again, even in the face of plummeting demand. We continue to keep every employee working and at full hours during this time — despite revenues that are through the floor. Our employees have families and bills and need their income. And we are there for them. We believe we are a positive member of this community, and we will continue to work to be so. Please, Mr. Zubrod, if you run across a price anomaly again, you might just ask for the manager or ask of the owner’s phone number. As it states right there in our store — “We’re all in this together.”

Ryan Warren

Aspen