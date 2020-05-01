An open invitation for COVID-19
Stay home, 6 feet from each other, most everything closed, 14 days stay-at-home, no visitors for now, etc. Someone please explain the rush to open Indy Pass before Memorial Day? Nothing like opening the back door for a Front Range invasion of coronavirus! Yikes!
Not even Harvard can teach a class on common sense! Cheers, folks, from the duke of downtown.
Lee Dudley
Carbondale
