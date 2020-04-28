An injection of sarcasm
The idea to inject Clorox and/or Lysol into our bodies to cleanse out the coronavirus is absolutely ridiculous.
We need to get these things in pill form before they can be widely self-administered.
I suppose you think I’m being sarcastic.
Roger Marolt
Snowmass Village
