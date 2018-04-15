American cars still truckin’

Fred Malo Jr's letter to the editor in Wednesday's Aspen Times make a big deal out of his still-running Subaru. While Subarus are not bad cars, the turbo version is expensive to repair when the turbo goes out at 90,000 miles, around $2,800. Japanese cars are not the end of the world when it comes to longevity. My 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee has 190,000 miles on it and it gets 22 miles per gallon at 75 mph. Besides a radiator and spark plugs, I have done nothing to the engine. MY 1994 Explorer has 160,000 miles on it and it get 20 miles per gallon at 70 mph. It has had an idler bearing and a new fan. That is a 24-year-old car for those of you who can't add. New GM products with V-8s go 200,000 miles and don't use any oil or need any new parts. My 1986 Ford Ranger has 226,000 miles on it and still runs well. My point is all you Stupidaru buyers are just giving the Japanese money that could be used to further American economics and give Americans jobs. Fred, your argument does not hold water. You better get a water can made in the USA.

Jim Wingers

Aspen