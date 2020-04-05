American can’t wait until it’s free of COVID-19
Yackety yackety yack. Can we get the country back? Not all at once. It’ll be region by region. But we can’t wait til there isn’t an active case somewhere.
By that idiotic standard, the country is done.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.