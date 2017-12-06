America, the first and only

Two of the biggest fools in our political history, Lar Daly and Donald Trump, both had the same slogan: America First. In 1960, our electorate had the good sense to reject Daly. Last year, we did not do the same to Trump.

What good does it do to be first when you are the only one in the race? The way Trump has isolated us by refusing to join trade agreements, climate change countermeasures, and nuclear disarmament, and needlessly antagonizing other world leaders, we are standing alone on the track with no competition, no support, and no laurel wreath.

If Trump cared about the trade deficit, he wouldn't have rejected the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). I lived and worked in the wheat growing belt in the Camas Prairie in northern Idaho. Some of our best customers were the Japanese. They liked to make noodles out of our wheat. Not anymore. The Japanese buy their wheat from their TPP partner Australia and the Camas Prairie farmers are suffering from low prices.

Colorado farmers will experience the same thing if Trump screws up the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico buys a great deal of farm products from Colorado and they could just as easily turn to their NAFTA partner Canada.

We'll never balance the trade deficit with manufactured products. It costs too much to make things in this country. Agricultural costs are more in line with the rest of the world and we can compete there.

I suppose this is all part of the Bannonesque nationalism that is sweeping the nation, which is a good enough reason to reject it out of hand. Historically, extreme nationalism has brought nothing but a series of wars because of a them and us attitude by the haves and the have nots. It's time to realize that, like it or not, we are all part of the brotherhood of man and suffering by the least of us is suffering for all of us.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale