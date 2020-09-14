America needs to look within

Sweeping generalizations in Ms. Wallison’s letter reveal an outdated vision of our country (“Which America do you believe in?,” letters, Sept. 11, aspentimes.com).

She ignores, from the shelter of the Roaring Fork Valley community, realities and tensions that have corroded the gleaming surface of our nation.

Those possibilities that she mentions have been the driving force behind the democracy that has thrived, but with flaws and imperfections that now demand clear vision and determined action to remedy.

The elders of the community were once the wise ones who provided the insight and guidance to maneuver us through the rough waters.

The cockeyed “leader” of the party who she prefers has systematically dismembered our institutions, our values, our government, limb by limb, organ by organ. We will bleed out at the rate we’re going.

This is happening with the consent of intelligent, informed citizens and party leaders. The stock market, the “economy,” which the so-called leader has no grasp of to begin with, are not worth the costs.

Clear understanding of the costs of these mistakes that will come to our doors, like the costs we are paying right now for ignoring the racial inequities, is needed now.

Charmaine Locke

Carbondale