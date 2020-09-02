America deserves better
We live in the richest country on the planet. While millions of Americans have lost their jobs and many small companies are going out of business, the top 1% of Americans have become even more rich during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax breaks which were pushed through Congress and signed by the president are also a big help fore the 1%. For the rest of us a few extra dollars are thrown at us to “boost the economy.”
While many Americans are getting evicted, the housing market is booming. The 1% and others are buying up real estate.
Our population is about 4% of the world population, but the U.S. has about 21% of total COVID deaths. If we had had better leadership starting in early 2020, we would not lost as many fellow Americans. Instead of covering up and promoting “cures” that do not help, the leaders of our country need to be truthful and have us listen to doctors and scientists who can help us fight this pandemic!
We can and must do better for all Americans! Register and vote early !
Nancy Hess
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User