America can restore moral character
I have observed, over the past 12 years, just how much the electorate copies their elected. A population becomes shaped, perhaps subconsciously, in the image of their president. With Barack Obama, despite a seething racist undercurrent, the national discourse was generally measured and thoughtful. The country felt dignified, united, if disagreeing.
The past four years have been a stark contrast. Families, communities, workplaces and even parks now demonstrate divisive, even combative behavior that is actually encouraged by the national leader. All leadership rolls hold the soul of the led, but none are as important, as the one that shapes the moral character, of a nation.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User