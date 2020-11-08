America can restore moral character

I have observed, over the past 12 years, just how much the electorate copies their elected. A population becomes shaped, perhaps subconsciously, in the image of their president. With Barack Obama, despite a seething racist undercurrent, the national discourse was generally measured and thoughtful. The country felt dignified, united, if disagreeing.

The past four years have been a stark contrast. Families, communities, workplaces and even parks now demonstrate divisive, even combative behavior that is actually encouraged by the national leader. All leadership rolls hold the soul of the led, but none are as important, as the one that shapes the moral character, of a nation.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale