America can do better
Are we so immune to the horrors in our world and the lack of leadership and empathy in our democracy that we ignore the headline that at least 545 children, separated from their parents when they sought protection and care, cannot now be reunited with family. Instead, many are more concerned that bars and gyms cannot be opened, that schools remain under scrutiny, and oh my, the football game was canceled!
As we look forward to a season of family, and tradition, and introspection, and new year’s resolutions, perhaps we can consider the impacts of loss of loved ones, the lack of interest in our role in the protection of our remarkable democracy, the community violence, lack of informed or visionary leadership … and more. The people’s house (White House) belongs to all of us. We need to take it back. With compassionate leadership … and appropriate participation. It truly does “take a village.” We are better than this.
Dorothea Farris
Crystal Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User