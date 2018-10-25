Amendment 74 means more frivolous lawsuits

I'm urging everyone to vote "no" on Amendment 74. I don't care what your politics are, this thing is misguided and seriously dangerous. Don't believe me? Check out what happened to Oregon when they tried this: 7,000 claims totaling nearly $20 billion before the voters finally got rid of their version of this insane law. The bad part about Amendment 74 is that it's a constitutional amendment, making it nearly impossible to repeal, no matter what the consequences. This is not a liberal-versus-conservative or Democrat-versus-Republican issue. Amendment 74 will devastate local governments with billions of dollars in frivolous lawsuits. Please, vote "no" on 74!

Michael Miller

Carbondale