Alyssa Shenk deserves another term on Snowmass council

As a part-time resident of Snowmass, I have watched and admired Alyssa Shenk and her work on the Snowmass Town Council over the past six years. I appreciate the time and energy that Alyssa gives to both year-round and part-time residents. As past president of my condo association, I have interacted with Alyssa on multiple occasions. She is approachable, compassionate and always willing to listen and assist. Alyssa not only has extensive knowledge of Snowmass’ current issues and opportunities, but most importantly, she exemplifies strong leadership, excellent judgment and the ability to be a strong advocate for our diverse community.

We are lucky to have a committed leader like Alyssa. It is my hope that the voters of Snowmass Village recognize her value by voting to retain her on Snowmass Village Town Council. Make the right choice on (or by) Nov. 3 and re-elect Alyssa Shenk for another term.

Dr. Milton Reitman

Snowmass Village