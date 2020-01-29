Alternatives to Aspen Public Radio

To those radio listeners disenchanted with Aspen Public Radio because of their recent programming decisions, this is a reminder that KDNK broadcasts NPR’s “Morning Edition: and the Saturday/Sunday “Weekend Editions” in addition to “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me,” “All Things Considered” and other programs. Plus, they have a variety of music offerings including some jazz and “Bluegrass with Mustard.”

Another alternative to KAJX is Colorado Public Radio. CPR broadcasts many NPR shows, including “Morning Edition,” “Here & Now,” “The Moth,” and others; as well as BBC World News. They also have great classical music programs.

If you haven’t yet checked out the KDNK and CPR weekly schedules, you may be pleasantly surprised.

Douglas MacDonald

Basalt