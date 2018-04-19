Already expensive area doesn’t need more property tax

I encourage everyone to consider voting "no" on the never-ending cost of the Crown Mountain Park measure 7A in the upcoming election. We already are paying toward this park and, if this new measure gets passed, we will be double taxed for the next four years.

Measure 7A has no sunset clause, so we could end up paying this tax forever. Future residents of our already expensive area will have no say about this fee. Many of us do not use this open space and don't want to be saddled with yet one more property tax burden and/or rent increase.

Barbara O'Toole

Basalt