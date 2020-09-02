Allow cab service to Maroon Bells

Barry Vaughn was correct in his letter in The Aspen Times’ Aug. 24 edition. Uber and Lyft are great, but some people don’t want to ride in a car that is occupied by the owner’s dogs and pets when not being used for commercial transportation.

With that in mind, I think the Forest Service ought to allow taxis and limos to pick up hikers from the wilderness if they are driving up empty and pay the $10 fee. We limo drivers have air deodorizer in our cars to offset any heated-up guests. I don’t see any reason why we can’t drop off hikers on their way to Crested Butte before normal hours, or pick them up after hours.

If you agree with this, please call the US Forest Office in Carbondale at 970-963-2266.

Jim Wingers

Aspen