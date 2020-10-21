Allegations against Aspen parents are troubling
It is concerning to hear Mrs. Shira Lipsey is more concerned about a broken shower curtain than high school kids using alcohol in her home, according to one witness (“District attorney: Lipseys ‘encouraged’ teens to party,” Oct. 13, The Aspen Times)
Alcohol abuse, students driving drunk when leaving, her own son driving recklessly — endangering the safety of others in the car, long-term addiction of students easily exposed to hard drugs; those should be more concerning to her than a broken piece of materialistic crap!
Hopefully the Lipseys will not get off with just a slap on the wrist, but that is what usually happens with the wealthy in our court system! Go get ’em, Don! It appears there is plenty of evidence, videos and testimonials to solidify a guilty charge.
Just my thoughts!
John Norman
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User