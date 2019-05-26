 All things being equal … | AspenTimes.com

All things being equal …

Letters to the Editor | May 26, 2019

What’s this preoccupation with incessantly building subsidized housing in Aspen to promote a “diverse” population? Aspen has a diverse population. Billionaires, mere millionaires, middle class, working stiffs. We even have a homeless guy.

It isn’t Aspen but towns like Silt and Rifle that need diversity. Name one billionaire who lives in Silt of Rifle. You can’t. Quit building subsidized housing in Aspen for the middle class that’s already here. Instead, promote diversity in Rifle and Silt. Build them some 200,000-square-foot estates that are vacant 90% of the year.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

