All things being equal …

What’s this preoccupation with incessantly building subsidized housing in Aspen to promote a “diverse” population? Aspen has a diverse population. Billionaires, mere millionaires, middle class, working stiffs. We even have a homeless guy.

It isn’t Aspen but towns like Silt and Rifle that need diversity. Name one billionaire who lives in Silt of Rifle. You can’t. Quit building subsidized housing in Aspen for the middle class that’s already here. Instead, promote diversity in Rifle and Silt. Build them some 200,000-square-foot estates that are vacant 90% of the year.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen