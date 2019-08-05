Albright, Sanger highlight English in Action event in Aspen this week

For those who are not aware, English in Action is a local volunteer organization that works to bring English to non-English speakers from Aspen to Carbondale, primarily through small classes and one on one mentoring and tutoring. It is without doubt one of the most positive forces in the Roaring Fork Valley. Giving people the ability to better speak English affords them the opportunity to advance in their jobs, communicate with their children’s teachers and doctors, and to participate more fully in every day life throughout our community.

Since our birth as an adult literacy program through the Basalt Regional Library in 1994, we have served more than 2,000 people and have 160 on a waiting list in hopes of expanding their English-speaking skills.

On Thursday English in Action is holding its second annual gala at the Hotel Jerome. Following dinner and drinks, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will appear in conversation with Pulitzer Prize winner David Sanger addressing the situation of immigration in our country. If you want to spend an enlightening and enjoyable evening for a great cause that touches us all, please join us on Thursday, Aug. 8. At $300 a ticket it is one of the lower priced fundraisers and certainly worth every penny. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 963-9200 or email englishinaction.org. Hope to see you there!

Cathy O’Connell

El Jebel