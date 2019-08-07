Albright and Sanger at English in Action event

English in Action’s summer benefit will be a powerful and moving evening celebrating the relevant and important work we do tutoring English to immigrants and building strong cross-cultural understanding in the Roaring Fork valley. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will speak in conversation with Pulitzer Prize winner David Sanger of the New York Times at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jerome.

Tickets are still available at $300. More information at englishinaction.org, and 970-963-9200 Please tell everyone to join us for a positive inspiring evening. Thank you.

David Floria

Board member, English in Action