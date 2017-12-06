 Advice for the president | AspenTimes.com

Advice for the president

Donald Trump needs to get his Kentucky Fried Assets on a mountain bike or just go on a hike. For about a week. If he can golf that much, he has plenty of time and zero excuses to actually do some constructive work. Some honest work for the country for a change. Out in the middle of nowhere he will see some real assets. Assets that don't need to shrink.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village

Go back to article