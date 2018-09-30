Adopting energy efficient solutions is good for the economy and environment

Colorado's great outdoors brought me here as a college student, but it was the skyrocketing energy costs during the 1970s that inspired me to stay and make a career out of reducing energy waste, while helping our environment.

This Friday, October 5, is Energy Efficiency Day. It's an opportunity to showcase the benefits and celebrate the continued growth of the energy efficiency industry which is creating new, stable, good paying jobs, helping millions save money and decreasing our energy waste. "Energy Efficiency Jobs in America" a recently released report, shows energy efficiency as the largest, fastest growing of all energy job sectors, with twice the workers of the fossil fuel sectors combined.

Colorado has 5,825 energy efficiency businesses and more than 32,000 energy efficiency jobs, making up 21 percent of all Colorado's energy job sectors. These jobs range from electricians, carpenters, plumbers and construction workers to manufacturing, sales and distribution, and other professional services.

Since 1975, my company has helped over 30,000 homes and businesses reduce power usage through weatherization upgrades, including more than 1,000 in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. Our weatherization work cuts costs and energy waste by installing additional insulation and more efficient lighting, performing air sealing and improving and balancing HVAC systems. Single family homes experience average savings of $200-$400 annually. These savings translate to money being pumped back into our local economies.

Reducing energy consumption through energy efficiency also means emissions reductions. Colorado's commitment to decreasing air pollution can be further advanced by adopting programs that support weatherization programs for low-income communities.

Helping businesses and homes upgrade their energy efficiency is deeply rooted in my commitment to protecting the outdoors. We must adopt energy efficient solutions that protect the health of the air we breathe, the water we drink and the land we enjoy.

Dennis Brachfeld

Carbondale and Lakewood