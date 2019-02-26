Adam Frisch for Aspen mayor

We are writing this letter in support of Adam Frisch for mayor. Adam has been an integral part of the Aspen community for many years and he and his wife, Kate, have two children, who they are raising in Aspen and who both attend Aspen Middle School.

Adam has gained great experience by service on Aspen City Council for eight years as well as consistently delivering community goals. He is a businessman himself and comprehends the hard work needed to own and operate a business in this community. Adam Frisch understands and cherishes Aspen's authentic past, and he definitely has the expertise and vision to carry those values into the future of our community.

Barbara and Bruce Berger

Aspen