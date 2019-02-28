Adam for Aspen, it’s time

Adam Frisch's love for orange is only exceeded by his love for Aspen. Having Adam and his family as close neighbors and having served with Adam on City Council, I confidently submit that Adam genuinely cares for our town and its well-being.

He is the near perfect combination of passion, purpose and principles. He is unwavering in his willingness to apply his leadership to achieve consensus and progress, even in the heat of battle. Most importantly, his highest priority as mayor will be to strengthen and grow our housing program, the No. 1 issue for past, present and future generations. Period.

Get you orange on and vote Adam for Aspen!

Dwayne Romero

Aspen