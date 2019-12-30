Acronym 101 for the GOP

Republicans need to get a grip on Glenn Beaton’s release. The Aspen Times (free press) does not have to print anything they don’t want to (free market). Beaton can go get a permit and say whatever he wants to (free speech). Republicans should watch a bit more of PBS (Public Broadcasting System) and turn off Fox News Corp.(garbage) and maybe take a few classes at CMC (community college) and get a bit of edumacation on the subject before blindly spouting off. Thank you. The More You Know (public and corporate commercial).

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village