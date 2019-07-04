ACRA prez: We’re big Aspen Music Festival fans

I read with interest the letter to the editor on July 3, with the headline “Braun column snubs Aspen Music Festival.” I am so sorry Kay Buckbaum feels that way. She might have missed my first column on June 9 praising the Music Festival (“Aspen chamber heads into summer season with plenty of local anniversaries to celebrate,” aspentimes.com).

My second guest column on June 26 was dedicated to the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, an event we produce. The article just happened to run between Jazz Aspen and the Ideas Fest, so a thank you seemed appropriate.

We very much support arts and culture in our community so much that we are commissioning a year-long arts economic impact study. Our guest service staff takes great pride in promoting the Music Festival and encouraging our guest to take in a concert. Every summer our website and blog along with social media highlights AMF, as we know it’s the fabric of our summer season. No disrespect intended. Here’s to a great summer of music, dance, art, culture, recreation, dining, retail, lodging and all the other parts that make Aspen special.

Debbie Braun

President and CEO, Aspen Chamber Resort Association