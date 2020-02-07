Abuse at APCHA? I think so

I submitted a letter about the feigned indignation of current and former officials critical of efforts to resolve the Mulcahy-APCHA dispute (“How clean are the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority players?” Feb. 3, aspentimes.com.)

I posed a question: Have any of those officials bent or sought the bending of APCHA rules to benefit their friends or supporters? Why did I ask? That’s answered by the messages I received following publication of the letter identifying specific alleged examples of exactly the type of abuse about which I had asked.

So maybe some inquiring minds not only want to know, but might know.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen