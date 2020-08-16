About those masks

There is so much confusion regarding the “mask zone”tThat can be remedied by better signage and police presence. Information regarding what type of mask to wear has not been well publicized.

As a board certified immunologist, I can attest to guidelines in picking a mask. The N95 masks are the best at protection; however, those with the vent in the center spew exhaled virus directly at anyone in front of the speaker. The N95 masks with the side vents protect the speaker as well as the listener. The blue surgical masks offer only slightly less protection. The multilayered cotton masks are slightly less effective. Single-layered or even double layered-bandana masks are only minimally effective. Even less effective are neck gaiters, which are usually made of porous material. Those made of fleece are the least effective.

Dr. Michael P. Pacin

Aspen and Coral Gables, Florida