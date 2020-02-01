A youthful Yang can lead America

Aspen residents and visiting seniors: We need a leader for our country, the world and our planet; who has the mind, vision, experience and youth to apply 21st century solutions to 21st century problems. We need Andrew Yang! And, we need Oprah, 66 and you to support his campaign because the older establishment will not.

I could understand Democrats supporting Bernie Sanders, 78; Joe Biden, 77; Elizabeth Warren, 70; etc. if there were no younger candidates qualified and worthy to promote their values. However, many have already dropped out and Andrew Yang remains. Average age of U.S. Congress: 60; U.S. Supreme Court: 67; Trump is 73.

The weighted vote of older rural whites is greater than younger urbanites, white or people of color, which is how a minority of conservatives and Republicans continue to consolidate power over the majority (“Why Democrats Still Have to Appeal to the Center, but Republicans Don’t,” by Ezra Klein, New York Times, Jan. 24, 2020).

Politics aside, the brains of younger generations have been conditioned to process information differently, and thereby perceive, frame and resolve issues differently than us baby boomers.

I am 67 and supporting Yang because at age 45 with his brilliant mind, education and experience in economics, political science, the law, education, tech and entrepreneurship in both the private and public for-profit and nonprofit sectors; he has spent years researching to solve the problems that got Trump elected. His campaign, yang2020, is moving “Forward, Not Left Or Right” beyond partisan politics to rewrite the rules of the economy to better serve us all by putting “Humanity First” in “Human-Centered Capitalism” starting with a $1,000 per month “Freedom Dividend” (UBI) and $100 a year in “Democracy Dollars” for every American over 18.

We are the first generation to leave the next worse off. As Greta Thunberg and other young visionaries and activists admonish us: “We can and need to do better!” It is time for us to pass the torch to mentor; and pass on the resources more equitably and sustainably to provide for the future of humanity.

Ella Kyle (formerly Tricia McKenzie)

Aspen