A wise man in Aspen’s midst

Please join us in welcoming Geshe Lobsang Tsulrtim to the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen now through Sept. 29. As a graduate of several advanced schools, he will be a part of our community to share his understanding of happiness with you and will be offering lunch and learn talks, evening events, Tibetan astrology, and blessings.

He is also a world-renowned artist and will be sharing how to integrate wisdom practices into art through an introduction into Tibetan calligraphy, painting and symbols. Please reach out to AspenTibet.com with your questions and volunteer interest. Tashi Delek!

Serene Washburn

Aspen