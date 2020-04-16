A wealth of questions for the U.S.

Are we wealthy in happiness? Finland is the happiest nation in the world.

The U.S. gets richer but has fallen to No. 19 in terms of happiest nations.

Are we wealthy in education? The disparity of education is a result of many factors, one of which is the wealth a family holds. Are we wealthy in cooperation, working together and appreciating each other, regardless of one’s profession or work?

Are we really all in this together with the vast inequality of wealth?

At this critical time we realize, as never before, that we need each other to survive. We are grateful for each person doing her job. We appreciate each other now, but when the country gets back to our new normal, will we appreciate each other then?

Darlene Liss

Aspen