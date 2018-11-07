A waste of time, resources
November 7, 2018
City Council, I hope you learn from this election that allowing the citizens a voice through an election on important issues won't necessarily produce a result you don't like. You wasted months and months resisting an election on the location of city offices for absolutely no purpose. You burned thousands of dollars in legal expense — for nothing. Please don't do that on the next issue.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Update: Aspen Police hear from person of interest after images in alleged assault case posted online
- Skico president calls Snowmass leaders’ push to change Gwyn’s lease agreement ‘sort of ludicrous’
- Business Monday: Retailers to pull Aspen Skiing Co.-contested merchandise
- More rape charges filed Friday against Aspen pair
- Wexner’s Two Shoes Ranch opposition to Carbondale-to-Crested Butte trail brings scrutiny