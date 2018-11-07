 A waste of time, resources | AspenTimes.com

A waste of time, resources

City Council, I hope you learn from this election that allowing the citizens a voice through an election on important issues won't necessarily produce a result you don't like. You wasted months and months resisting an election on the location of city offices for absolutely no purpose. You burned thousands of dollars in legal expense — for nothing. Please don't do that on the next issue.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen