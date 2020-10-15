A vote for Trump is a vote for American rights, freedom

For all those times when someone says, “I can’t believe you would vote for Donald Trump,” I simply reply, “ I’m not voting for Trump, I’m voting for the First Amendment and the freedom of speech. I’m voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family. I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market. I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and an end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts. I’m voting for the Electoral College and the republic in which we live. I’m voting for the police to be respected and to ensure law and order. I’m voting for the continued appointments of federal judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I’m voting for jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced to China, Mexico and other countries. I’m voting for secure borders and legal immigration. I’m voting for the military and veterans who fought for this country, securing our American freedoms. I’m voting for continued progress with Middle East peace and in support of Israel. I’m voting for the unborn babies, who have the right to life especially in the third trimester. I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking. I’m voting for freedom of religion. I’m voting for the American flag and the Republic for which it stands. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion without censorship. I’m not just voting for one person, I’m voting for the future of my country. I’m voting for my grandchildren to ensure their freedoms and their future.”

What are you voting for?

Karen Kurtz

Aspen and Plainfield, Illinois