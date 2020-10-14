A unified front during pandemic
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the pediatricians in our valley for coming together and formulating a recommendation to our valley’s public schools.
As a parent and a health care provider in the valley, I fully comprehend the complexity of this “in-person” learning dilemma. I appreciate that these doctors, who take care of all our children here in our valley, took the time and the effort to join together and voice their opinion.
They are unified, as we all should be, in allowing the choice for our kids to return to in-person learning, or to continue the virtual program from home.
Let’s all support our community as these pediatricians have. Let’s also continue to fight this virus by wearing masks and take all the precautions necessary to keep our community safe during this pandemic.
Dr. Giora Hahn
Basalt
