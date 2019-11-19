A toast to the Maroon Bells staff

The road to the Maroon Bells is now closed to vehicles for the season. A big shout-out to the Forest Service team who graciously managed the daily swarms of vehicles, bikers, hikers and even roller skiers headed up to the Bells. Not an easy task as so many think that they deserve special consideration because the Bells are in our backyard.

Peggy Jo Trish and her crew were professionals with a smile and helped make visits to the Bells exceptional as the place itself. Thanks and enjoy the winter off!

Howie Mallory

Aspen